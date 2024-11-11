Arab summit: PM Shehbaz calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, an arms embargo on Israel and the lifting of the blockade against Gaza, ensuring prompt delivery of food, water, electricity, and medical aid.

In his address to the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summitt in Riyadh on Monday, he stressed the need to pursue the adoption of UNGA’s emergency special session resolution that follows up historic advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.

He also called for a comprehensive review of Israel’s membership in the United Nations.

Mentioning Israel’s oppression in Gaza, the prime minister said the humanitarian crisis has reached a level beyond imagination.

He said that for over a year, the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly Gaza, has fallen into endless darkness and despair, with devastated homes, lives lost, and families torn apart. He questioned how long humanity should shut its eyes to hospitals being blown up, with injured women clutching the lifeless bodies of their infants.

Shehbaz Sharif said these atrocities committed against the Palestinians had rightfully been labeled as genocide, not only by the media but also by the International Court of Justice.

“With each passing day, every moral code has been flagrantly violated by Israel. Yet the killing and destruction continue with no end in sight. He asked how long this annihilation will be ignored,” he added.

The prime minister said Israel had been emboldened by the world’s indifference and inaction.

“There is utter disregard for humanity’s repeated calls for a ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian relief, and the protection of civilians, while houses and their occupants are being blown up,” he added.

The PM said the most sophisticated weapons continue to be supplied to Israel, which is indeed a show of unconditional assistance and protection.

Shehbaz Sharif said that international humanitarian laws, meant to protect the vulnerable, have been torn to shreds. Humanity is being tested and failing, while Gaza bleeds, and the world watches in deafening silence.

He said Pakistan stands firm in its commitment to the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine, with Quds al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders. This is the only avenue toward justice and durable peace in the holy land, he held.

The prime minister, “Pakistan also strongly condemns Israel’s recent strikes on Iran as an outright violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan equally denounces Israel’s ongoing military aggression against Lebanon and stands in complete solidarity with its innocent people.”

The prime minister said the Muslim Ummah is bound by duty, faith, and conscience to stand resolutely with the people of Palestine more than ever before.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Saudi Investment Minister Engr Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic Summit.

The meeting was held to follow-up on the recent engagements for economic cooperation between the two countries, a press release issued by the PM Office Press Win said.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the progress on major projects under discussion and acknowledged the efforts of the technical teams for their close cooperation to further strengthen economic partnership in diverse fields.

Saudi crown prince demands immediate ceasefire

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must “immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon”, condemning Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “genocide”.