Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sharjah Book Authority offers free boat transport for SIBF 2024

Sharjah Book Authority Offers Dubai Residents Free Boat Transport To Attend Sibf 2024

SHARJAH  – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced a collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authorities (RTA) of Sharjah and Dubai to improve access for visitors travelling from Dubai to the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024).

As part of this collaboration, the Sharjah RTA will provide free boat transportation for visitors between Dubai and Sharjah during the fair. Ten boats will operate from the Sharjah Aquarium station directly to the Expo Centre Sharjah, where a temporary docking area has been established to facilitate this service.

Sharjah Book Authority Offers Free Boat Transport For Sibf 2024

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said: “The new partnership enhances SIBF 2024  visitors’ experience, ensuring seamless access from Dubai. As the fair has become a key annual destination for thousands of visitors from both the UAE and abroad, our initiative to provide free boat services from the Sharjah Aquarium Station to a temporary dock at Expo Centre Sharjah is a vital step forward, providing  convenience for our guests and promoting sustainable transport options, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and visitor satisfaction.”

Dubai’s RTA will also run scheduled water transport services daily between Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Marine Station and Sharjah Aquarium Station, ensuring smooth access between the two emirates across the week. From Friday to Sunday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 9:00 pm, with return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station at 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm, and 10:00 pm.

On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at the following times: 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. The return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station are scheduled for 7:45 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

 

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.90
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search