Sharjah Book Authority offers free boat transport for SIBF 2024

SHARJAH – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced a collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authorities (RTA) of Sharjah and Dubai to improve access for visitors travelling from Dubai to the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024).

As part of this collaboration, the Sharjah RTA will provide free boat transportation for visitors between Dubai and Sharjah during the fair. Ten boats will operate from the Sharjah Aquarium station directly to the Expo Centre Sharjah, where a temporary docking area has been established to facilitate this service.

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said: “The new partnership enhances SIBF 2024 visitors’ experience, ensuring seamless access from Dubai. As the fair has become a key annual destination for thousands of visitors from both the UAE and abroad, our initiative to provide free boat services from the Sharjah Aquarium Station to a temporary dock at Expo Centre Sharjah is a vital step forward, providing convenience for our guests and promoting sustainable transport options, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and visitor satisfaction.”

Dubai’s RTA will also run scheduled water transport services daily between Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Marine Station and Sharjah Aquarium Station, ensuring smooth access between the two emirates across the week. From Friday to Sunday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 9:00 pm, with return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station at 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm, and 10:00 pm.

On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at the following times: 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. The return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station are scheduled for 7:45 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.