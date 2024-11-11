Pm Shehbaz Leaves For Baku To Attend Climate Action Summit

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed from Riyadh to Baku, Azerbaijan, after attending the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

At Riyadh’s International Royal Terminal, he was bid farewell by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Naufal Saeed Al-Maliki, and other diplomatic officials.

During his three-day visit to Azerbaijan, the prime minister will participate in the 29th Climate Action Summit (COP-29) in Baku.

He will also represent Pakistan at the Climate Finance Roundtable Conference, where global leaders and experts will discuss financial strategies to support climate action in developing countries.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will join the “Glaciers 2025: Actions for Glaciers” high-level event, organized by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, focused on glacier preservation.

The prime minister is set to participate in the “Delivering Early Warning for All and Addressing Extreme Heat” event, led by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to address global warming challenges and the need for early warning systems.

He will also attend a dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan for international leaders, providing a chance for informal discussions on climate action and global cooperation.

Bilateral meetings with world leaders attending COP-29 are scheduled, where the Prime Minister will discuss strengthening relations and tackling Pakistan’s climate challenges.

Accompanying him are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.