Teefi Butt, key suspect in Ameer Balaj Murder Case, killed in Police Encounter

LAHORE – Khwaja Tareef Butt alias Teefi Butt, the key suspect in the high-profile Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case, has been killed during police encounter near Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, officials confirmed.

Butt’s associates attacked him during transport, and he was reportedly killed by gunfire from his own companions in the alleged encounter.

The deceased had been arrested from Dubai via Interpol the previous day and was extradited to Pakistan after a Dubai court handed him over to Punjab Police. Before his transfer, he appeared in a Dubai court, where he agreed to return to Pakistan to face charges.

The suspect was being brought to Lahore when the confrontation occurred.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of prominent businessman Tipu Truckan Wala, was shot dead on February 18, 2024, during a wedding in a private housing society near Thokar Niaz Beg, Lahore. Two others were injured in the attack. The shooter was killed on the spot by the victim’s security guards.

In August 2024, another key suspect in the case, Ahsan Shah, a close friend of Amir Balaj Tipu, was also killed in a police encounter. Investigations revealed he had assisted in planning the murder with Goggi Butt, another key conspirator.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) later reported that Goggi Butt had orchestrated Amir Balaj’s murder and remained in contact with Tayyafi Butt. The JIT is expected to request cancellation of Goggi Butt’s bail in upcoming proceedings.

The murder of Balaj Tipu adds to a long history of attacks on the family; his father, Amir Muhammad Khan (Tipu Truckan Wala), was killed in a targeted shooting at Lahore Airport on March 22, 2010.

