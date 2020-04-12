Coronavirus spread: 13 areas in Lahore sealed
Web Desk
09:37 AM | 12 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus spread: 13 areas in Lahore sealed
LAHORE - 13 densely populated areas in the city have been completely locked down due to a sudden rise in cases of coronavirus.

According to media reports, Raiwind City, Sikandria Colony, Samanabad, Rustam Park, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Bedian Road, China Scheme, Gujarpura, Begum Kot Shahdara, Chah Meeran Shadbagh, Small Industries Society Defence, Rehmanpura, Wahdat Colony, Railways Colony’s Engine Shed and Saddar have been sealed and residents have been advised to restrict all movement, except in case of an emergency, until further orders.

Earlier, Bahria Town was sealed off after a few of its security guards were allegedly taken to the quarantine centre established in Expo Centre.

The Punjab government is also debating whether to extend the lockdown by another week. The final decision on whether the lockdwon will be extended will be announced on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore is among the worst affected area in the province.

Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 5,000 with 86 deaths and 2,425 cases were reported from the Punjab province.

