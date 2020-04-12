Covid-19: Saudi Arabia extends curfew until further notice

RIYADH - Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz has approved an extension of the curfew until further notice due to coronavirus spread in the country.

According to media reports, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has called upon the people to abide by the royal order so as to preserve their health and safety.

The extension of the curfew measure is meant to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus would be placed under full control, the announcement said.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health reported 3,651 cases COVID-19 in the Kingdom adding that some 685 patients had been treated and 47 had died.

Last week, most of the major cities in the Kingdom were placed under 24-hour curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus.