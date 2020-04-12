Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram for her aunts

Mahira Khan took to Instagram recently to share a heartening tribute to some of her family’s beloved members.

Posting an adorable photo with her two aunts, the Superstar actor wrote, “I always grew up hearing how Phophos were not always the best, stories about kids not enjoying their father’s family as much as their mothers (Might be a desi thing?). I never really got that.”

Khan went on to reminisce about growing up in the joint family in her Dada’s home. “All of us together. Even those who didn’t live with us were always around. I have two Phopos and God you all can’t imagine what they are like. They are beautiful, funny, kind and strong women,” she said.

“My older Phopo (Surraiya), looked after her parents along with my father like they were her babies. The woman who works for her eats with her on their table… I have never seen that anywhere.”

The actor continued talking about her younger Phopo and how her home in The states was her sanctuary. “My younger Phopo (Seema), when she moved to America with her family, worked till the day she left literally. And while I was there, her home was my safe place, till she was there I knew I would be ok.”

“I feel like we are who we are because of all these relationships and people we have grown up with. There is so much of my Dadi Dada in them and there is so much of them in me. I thank God every day for them and my Chachas (I have 2, but that’s for another day),” concluded the Raees starlet.

