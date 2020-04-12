Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram for her aunts

Sheherbano Syed
02:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram for her aunts
Share

Mahira Khan took to Instagram recently to share a heartening tribute to some of her family’s beloved members.

Posting an adorable photo with her two aunts, the Superstar actor wrote, “I always grew up hearing how Phophos were not always the best, stories about kids not enjoying their father’s family as much as their mothers (Might be a desi thing?). I never really got that.”

View this post on Instagram

I always grew up hearing how Phopos were not always the best, stories about kids not enjoying their fathers family as much as their mothers (Might be a desi thing?). I never really got that! I grew up in a joint family, in my dada’s home. All of us together. Even those who didn’t live with us were always around. I have two Phopos and God you all can’t imagine what they are like. They are beautiful, funny, kind and strong women. My older Phopo ( Surraiya) , looked after her parents along with my father like they were her babies. The woman who works for her eats with her on their table.. I have never seen that anywhere. My younger Phopo ( Seema) , when she moved to America with her family, worked till the day she left literally. And while I was there, her home was my safe place, till she was there I knew I would be ok. I feel like we are who we are because of all these relationships and people we have grown up with. There is so much of my Dadi Dada in them and there is so much of them in me. I thank God every day for them and my Chachas ( I have 2, but that’s for another day 💁🏻‍♀️). ♥️🧿

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Khan went on to reminisce about growing up in the joint family in her Dada’s home. “All of us together. Even those who didn’t live with us were always around. I have two Phopos and God you all can’t imagine what they are like. They are beautiful, funny, kind and strong women,” she said.

“My older Phopo (Surraiya), looked after her parents along with my father like they were her babies. The woman who works for her eats with her on their table… I have never seen that anywhere.”

The actor continued talking about her younger Phopo and how her home in The states was her sanctuary. “My younger Phopo (Seema), when she moved to America with her family, worked till the day she left literally. And while I was there, her home was my safe place, till she was there I knew I would be ok.”

“I feel like we are who we are because of all these relationships and people we have grown up with. There is so much of my Dadi Dada in them and there is so much of them in me. I thank God every day for them and my Chachas (I have 2, but that’s for another day),” concluded the Raees starlet.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram ...
02:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
I’m absolutely in no position to question ...
03:27 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual ...
03:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
Taher Shah is back with his much- anticipated ...
02:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
The famous people who have recovered from COVID-19
01:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
Sheheryar Munawar urges fans to stay home and ...
12:55 PM | 11 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram for her aunts
02:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr