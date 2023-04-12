Elon Musk says buying twitter was "quite painful"

In an unplanned late-night interview with the BBC, Elon Musk described his acquisition of Twitter as "quite painful."

On Tuesday, the internet mogul met with BBC North America tech correspondent James Clayton at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

In the interview, Musk confirmed that his earlier remarks about Twitter being "painful" were still true, but he added, "I wasn't stabbed, like other people around here," to clarify. The statement is believed to be in reference to the stabbing death of Cash app inventor Bob Lee last week in San Francisco.

I said BBC could come Twitter, then, to my surprise, a reporter shows up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

Musk said, "I've been under continual attack. It's not as if I have a heart of stone or something. It's difficult, as you well know, to constantly be criticised or attacked, especially if that criticism or assault comes from Twitter. Finally, I believe that losing your feedback loop is bad, thus I believe it's critical to get negative feedback. I have removed my entire list of blocked people, and I no longer turn off responses or ban anyone. So, I receive a lot of criticism.

"I mean, you know, it's upsetting clearly if the media is publishing nonstop articles about why you're a horrible person," Musk added.

Musk acknowledged having a "odd" connection with the media and said, ''It's kind of a love-hate relationship, though I think it might be leaning more towards the hate. This is a necessary component of a free media environment. I do take comfort in knowing that the media may truly criticize me frequently in the U.S., the U.K., and other places.''

‘’In many events, the media is prohibited from disparaging influential people. Nonetheless, I believe it's preferable that the media has the freedom to insult powerful individuals,’’ he added.