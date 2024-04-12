Inquiry committee to probe Bahawalnagar incident, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI – An inquiry committee to probe the Bahawalnagar incident will be formed for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued on Friday, the military’s media wing said that the joint inquiry consist of security and police officials.

“To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility,” said the ISPR statement.

An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities.

Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments, said the statement.

Police statement

On Thursday, the Punjab Police issued a statement on the Bahawalnagar incident, dispelling the impression of a confrontation of the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Police.

In the explanatory statement, the Punjab Police said the Bahawalnagar incident was blown out of proportion on social media and presented out of context. It said that an impression was created that there was a confrontation between the Punjab Police and the Pakistan Army. It said that both sides launched an urgent investigation after unverified information was shared on social media.

It said that both sides anlysed the facts collected during the incident and resolved the issue amicably. It said the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Police were carrying out joint raids to eliminate terrorists and criminals across the province. It appealed to the people not to listen to the propaganda posts on social media.

Bahawalnagar incident

A video of a clash between personnel of the Punjab Police and the Pakistan Army went viral on social media this week. Police said they had raided a house to arrest a man wanted in a criminal case. The family of the suspect accused the police of violating the sanctity of the house and subjecting the family members to torture.

