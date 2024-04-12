Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Inquiry committee to probe Bahawalnagar incident, says ISPR

Web Desk
08:57 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Inquiry committee to probe Bahawalnagar incident, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI – An inquiry committee to probe the Bahawalnagar incident will be formed for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued on Friday, the military’s media wing said that the joint inquiry consist of security and police officials. 

“To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of  authority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility,” said the ISPR statement.

An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities. 

Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments, said the statement. 

Police statement 

On Thursday, the Punjab Police issued a statement on the Bahawalnagar incident, dispelling the impression of a confrontation of the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Police.

In the explanatory statement, the Punjab Police said the Bahawalnagar incident was blown out of proportion on social media and presented out of context. It said that an impression was created that there was a confrontation between the Punjab Police and the Pakistan Army. It said that both sides launched an urgent investigation after unverified information was shared on social media.

It said that both sides anlysed the facts collected during the incident and resolved the issue amicably. It said the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Police were carrying out joint raids to eliminate terrorists and criminals across the province. It appealed to the people not to listen to the propaganda posts on social media.

Bahawalnagar incident 

A video of a clash between personnel of the Punjab Police and the Pakistan Army went viral on social media this week. Police said they had raided a house to arrest a man wanted in a criminal case. The family of the suspect accused the police of violating the sanctity of the house and subjecting the family members to torture.

A video of a clash between personnel of the Punjab Police and the Pakistan Army went viral on social media this week. Police said they had raided a house to arrest a man wanted in a criminal case. The family of the suspect accused the police of violating the sanctity of the house and subjecting the family members to torture.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed

08:57 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Inquiry committee to probe Bahawalnagar incident, says ISPR

08:26 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

State Dept responds to queries about US ambassador's meeting with ...

07:55 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Apple issues security alert for iPhone users in 92 Countries

07:00 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

9-Year-Old kidnapped, assaulted, and brutally murdered in Shalimar ...

06:06 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Punjab launches 20,000 Bikes Scheme for Students: Here's how to apply!

Most viewed

02:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation ...

09:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally ...

06:18 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits old age homes on Eid, announces to send ...

09:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

IMF chief says Pakistan seeking follow-up loan programme

09:58 AM | 11 Apr, 2024

Imran Khan tenderly hugs Bushra Bibi, kisses her forehead during Eid ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal 12 April

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: