10-year-old maid tortured to death by Lahore couple

LAHORE – A 10-year-old maid was allegedly tortured and murdered by her employers in Ittefaq Town area of Hanjarwal in Lahore.

Police have registered a case against a man named Farrukh Butt and his wife Nosheen Farrukh under murder charges on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents.

The complainants said their daughter, Sonia, was tortured by the employers, who also did not take her to hospital for treatment.

The suspects later called Sonia’s parents and informed that their daughter was slightly injured. When they sent one of their relative to meet Sonia, she was being beaten with wooden sticks by her employers.

According to the FIR, when her parents reached the employer’s home from Arifwala, they found their daughter unconscious on floor.

The complainants alleged that their daughter was killed by the employer for not doing the house chores perfectly.