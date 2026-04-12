Erdogan labels Netanyahu ‘modern-day Hitler,’ warns Israel of possible action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly criticized Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a “modern-day Hitler” and warning of potential action against Israel if talks between the United States and Iran fail.

According to Arab media reports, Erdogan said Israel’s decision regarding the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners mirrors the discriminatory policies of Adolf Hitler against Jews. He added that applying capital punishment exclusively to Palestinians turns the law into a tool of racist fascism.

The Turkish president further alleged that Israel killed hundreds of Lebanese even on ceasefire days, and warned that Turkey could “enter Israel” in a manner similar to its past actions in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan also cautioned that if negotiations collapse, Israel would be “taught a lesson,” escalating already tense regional rhetoric.