01:31 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Court sends 58 arrested PML-N workers on judicial remand  
LAHORE - Local court has sent 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on 14-day judicial remand, who were arrested during the clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on the party vice president Maryam Nawaz’s appearance.

During the hearing, the court has rejected the request of investigation officer to issue physical remand of the detainees who have been booked under eight provisions.

Earlier, A violent clash between police and PML-N workers caused cancellation of Maryam Nawaz appearance in the NAB in an illegal land case.

The NAB has postponed the hearing and the PML-N leader is likely to be summoned again next week.

The scuffle broke out outside the NAB office located near Thokar Niaz Baig ahead of the appearance of the Maryam when party supporters reportedly tried to crossed the barricades placed to bar people from reaching premises of the anti-graft body’s office.

Police party also fired tear gas and pelted stones, besides using water canon to disperse the PML-N workers.

