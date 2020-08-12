Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn reportedly expecting their first child

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting a baby!

According to The Sun newspaper, the baby will be born this summer, after the couple kept the news hidden throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low key,” A a source told The Sun newspaper.

"Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

Ed and Cherry tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2018 after three years of dating.

The chart-topping singer and his former schoolmate announced their engagement in January 2018 on Instagram

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well,” wrote Ed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

