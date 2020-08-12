Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn reportedly expecting their first child

02:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn reportedly expecting their first child
Share

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting a baby!

According to The Sun newspaper, the baby will be born this summer, after the couple kept the news hidden throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

🚜 boi & gal by @zakarywalters

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

"Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low key,” A a source told The Sun newspaper.

"Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

Ed and Cherry tied the knot in an intimate  ceremony back in 2018 after three years of dating.

View this post on Instagram

📸 @marksurridge

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The chart-topping singer and his former schoolmate announced their engagement in January 2018 on Instagram 

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well,” wrote Ed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their ...
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in 2020
05:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool released
04:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account
03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Rahat, Mehwish mourn the demise of Indian poet
03:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn reportedly expecting ...
02:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr