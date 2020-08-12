Rahat, Mehwish mourn the demise of Indian poet

03:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Rahat, Mehwish mourn the demise of Indian poet
Renowned Indian poet and Bolly lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday hours after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The veteran poet was admitted to a local hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh after his report came back positive.

Indori had also tweeted earlier today that he took the virus test on Monday and now he had tested positive for the infection.

"He (Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved... he had 60% pneumonia," ANI reported citing Dr Vinod Bhandari.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat have expressed their grief over Indori’s demise on Twitter.

Many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to mourn the loss of the legend.

