Rahat, Mehwish mourn the demise of Indian poet

Renowned Indian poet and Bolly lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday hours after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The veteran poet was admitted to a local hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh after his report came back positive.

Indori had also tweeted earlier today that he took the virus test on Monday and now he had tested positive for the infection.

"He (Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved... he had 60% pneumonia," ANI reported citing Dr Vinod Bhandari.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat have expressed their grief over Indori’s demise on Twitter.

دوستی جب کسی سے کی جاۓ ،

دُشمنوں کی بھی راۓ لی جاۓ ۔۔



میرے ماضی کے زخم بھرنے لگے،

آج پھر کوئ بھول کی جاۓ ۔۔ 🍂#RahatindoriRIP — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 12, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the great poet Rahat Indori Sahib.

May Allah bless his soul and give his family the immense strength to recover from this loss.

Industry lost a gem today! pic.twitter.com/MfmBXCH0zk — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) August 11, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to mourn the loss of the legend.

RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 11, 2020

#RahatIndori ji your songs and poetry will remain with us. Condolences to your loved ones #innalillahiwainnailaihirajioon — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 11, 2020

Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!!🙏

My heartfelt condolences to the family...



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.🤲#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/kfNwVlsdyq — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2020

