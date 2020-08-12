Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account

Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account
Fake celebrity accounts have become common on all social media platforms.

For the most part, a celebrity's social media accounts are administered very carefully. They've got a reputation to keep up with, after all. There are fancy shots from designer photo shoots, posts dedicated to promoting their newest movie or album and some sneak peek into their personal lives.

They can’t risk anyone creating a fake account and post artfully edited photos or spreading false news.

Recently, Saba Qamar discovered a fake TikTok account of herself and immediately clarified that its not hers.

Sharing a screenshot of the profile on her Instagram story, Saba wrote, "Hi everyone, I'm not on TikTok. This page made using my name is fake and I want all of you to report that."

Qamar also requested her fans to report fake accounts created in her name on any social media platform.

"All the other accounts are fake and they're all posting fake statements using my name. Please report the other pages and only follow the official ones. Thanks!" she clarified.

This news comes in days after actor Mehwish Hayat exposed a fake account and requested her fans to report it.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

