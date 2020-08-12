Pakistan nears 286,000 cases of coronavirus, 6,129 confirmed dead
Global death toll tops 746,000; over 20.5 million infected worldwide
LAHORE – The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 285,921, according to the latest official data.
Total confirmed cases: 285,921
Sindh: 124,556
Punjab: 94,716
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 34,859
Islamabad: 15,296
Balochistan: 11,956
Gilgit-Baltistan: 2,382
AJK: 2,157
Recovered: 263,202
Deaths: 6,129
Updated as of 03:45 pm, 12 August 2020
COVID-19 fatalities
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 6,129, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 263,202 patients have fully recovered.
Sindh has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 2,290, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 2,177 and 1,235 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 172 fatalities; Balochistan, 138 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 59; and Gilgit Baltistan, 58.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
Know about COVID-19
Citizens are advised to:
- Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands.
- Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it.
- Wear a medical or surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.
- Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.
- If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately.
Smart lockdowns in Pakistan
Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.
Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All educational institutions remain shut across Pakistan.
Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public is encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.
Some 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Latest on Coronavirus from around the world
The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.
More than 746,000 people have died and 20.5 million people infected by the disease around the globe. Over 13.4 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.
The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (167,761), Brazil (103,099), Mexico (53,929), the United Kingdom (46,628), and India (46,216).
