Shroud Returns To Twitch
Asim Shami
06:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Shroud Returns To Twitch
Share

KARACHI - Michael Grzesiek, aka Shroud, is one of the biggest names in the streaming industry today. Shroud has been widely considered as one of the best players in the FPS genre, and on October 24th last year the streamer joined Microsoft’s Mixer streaming platform. The deal between Mixer and Shroud ended after the platform ceased its operations last month, which resulted in Shroud netting around $10 million, making him one of the highest-paid streamers in the world. 

 The recent shutdown of Mixer meant that high profile streamers like Ninja and Shroud would have to join a new streaming platform. Two of the biggest platforms in the industry right now are Twitch and Youtube gaming. Ninja has started streaming on both Youtube and Twitch and for now, it seems he has not signed an exclusive deal with any platform. Shroud has not streamed since Mixer’s shutdown and many speculated that he might be returning to professional gaming rather than streaming. 

 Shroud has been posting teasers on his Youtube and Twitter accounts regarding his future plans and has now confirmed a return to Twitch after 10 months of absence on the platform. Shroud has signed an exclusive deal with Twitch which means he won’t be streaming on other platforms such as Facebook and Youtube Gaming. The streamer currently has more than 7 million followers on Twitch so expect big viewing numbers on his homecoming stream which is set to take place today at 11am PT and 11pm PST.

More From This Category
Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for ...
07:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pakistan researchers among winners of Facebook ...
07:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Shroud Returns To Twitch
06:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
OPPO F15 with its amazing features is ...
04:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Nvidia Announces Geforce Event  
04:26 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
TCL and Daraz bring Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ...
03:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr