Watch 'Mera Junoon' teaser: PAF to launch new national song on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released the teaser of national song to be launched on the occasion of Independence Day "Mera Junoon" (My Passion) which would be aired on all TV channels on August 14.

In this regard, the PAF has released the teaser of this national song in which the spirit of patriotism has been highlighted and the pledge has been renewed that every member of the Pakistan Air Force along with the entire nation would play its full role in the development and prosperity of the country, said a PAF press release on Wednesday.

This year marks the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan's independence from British colonial rule.

In 1947, Pakistan freed itself from British rule and became a sovereign state. This was punctuated by a mass migration of Muslims from India to Pakistan, and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14 August 1947, became Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death a year later.