Watch 'Mera Junoon' teaser: PAF to launch new national song on Independence Day
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released the teaser of national song to be launched on the occasion of Independence Day "Mera Junoon" (My Passion) which would be aired on all TV channels on August 14.
In this regard, the PAF has released the teaser of this national song in which the spirit of patriotism has been highlighted and the pledge has been renewed that every member of the Pakistan Air Force along with the entire nation would play its full role in the development and prosperity of the country, said a PAF press release on Wednesday.
This year marks the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan's independence from British colonial rule.
In 1947, Pakistan freed itself from British rule and became a sovereign state. This was punctuated by a mass migration of Muslims from India to Pakistan, and Hindus from Pakistan to India.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14 August 1947, became Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death a year later.
- Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 districts today10:44 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- China demands non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese ...09:56 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan is on road of digitalization, says President09:37 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran forms 14-members NCC committee to promote development of ...08:55 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit today08:25 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in 202005:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool released04:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020