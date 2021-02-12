Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad

10:08 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
LAHORE - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook multiple parts of Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar Friday evening.

The tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, Multan, Sargodha and other areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was a city in Tajikistan while its depth has been recorded as 80 km.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported due to the earthquake so far.

More to follow....

