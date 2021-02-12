Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad
LAHORE - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook multiple parts of Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar Friday evening.
The tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, Multan, Sargodha and other areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was a city in Tajikistan while its depth has been recorded as 80 km.
An earthquake originated on 12-02-2021 at 22:02 PST— Pak Met Department (@pmdgov) February 12, 2021
Magnitude : 6.4
Depth: 80 Km
Lat: 38.12 N
Long: 73.31 E
Epicenter : Tajikistan
PMD, Islamabad#Earthquake #EarthquakeUpdates#EarthquakePH
People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported due to the earthquake so far.
Earthquake in Pakistan May ALLAH protect everyone #EARTHQUAKE pic.twitter.com/Jc56nuSXKg— Queen👸 (@queen_writes) February 12, 2021
More to follow....
