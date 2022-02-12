Pakistan hikes power tariff by Rs3.09 per unit

01:47 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Pakistan hikes power tariff by Rs3.09 per unit
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday approved an increase of Rs3.09 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2021.

All consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers, will pay the FCA with the bill for February 2022.

The Rs3.09 increase will put extra burden on the consumers.

The said fuel adjustment shall be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of November 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

