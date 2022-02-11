Pakistan to hike power tariff by Rs2.8 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to increase power tariff by Rs2.80 per unit by July 2022 in two phases under the revised Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP).

The Cabinet Committee on (CCOE) has approved the revised CDMP that will put a burden of Rs292 billion on the consumers. With this move, the government aims at decreasing the debt of power sector by Rs950 billion to Rs1526 billion by the end of fiscal year 2022-23.

In the CCOE meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, it was told that circular debt of the power sector witnessed an increase of Rs196 billion to Rs2476 billion during first six months (Jul-December) of the running fiscal year.

According to media reports, the electricity prices will be increased by 63 paisa in the first phase to collect Rs85 billion till June, while second rise of Rs2.17 per unit will be implemented in July to collect Rs207 billion from consumers.