Clothing brand ÉLAN lands in hot waters for allegedly scamming clients

Pakistan's luxury fashion brand ÉLAN has been thrust into the spotlight after popular food influencer Adeel Chaudhary slammed the brand online for allegedly scamming its clients.

The following news comes after ÉLAN and Zaha were lambasted online for “failing to pay workers including models.” However, the troubles of ace designer Khadija Shah's brand are still not over.

Taking to Instagram, Adeel, who is the owner of a famous eatery named Junoon, called out the luxury brand for allegedly failing to deliver a bridal dress on time and later scamming the customer out of a refund.

"Shame on @elanofficial for ruining Some ones wedding. Also because of organisations like you and the way you deal with customers people stop coming to Pakistan to invest and lose faith."

"Left right and centre every one said Elan Does this with everyone. We are trying hard to make a name for Pakistan and you are ruining it for small amount.", he concluded.

Moreover, Adeel shared a detailed video narrating the story of how his friend placed an order for a bridal dress at Elan but never received the dress.

Earlier, Khadijah Shah revealed that all pending payments to employees who worked with her brands Elan and Zaha have been made after the models slammed the brand.