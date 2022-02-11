‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride

PTI MNA and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recently tied the knot for the third time with Syeda Dania Shah. The announcement came after his second wife Tuba confirmed their divorce.

Hussain,49, has been posting videos of his 18-year-old wife Dania Shah on social media which invited a storm of hilarious memes flooding the social media.

Now, another video has surfaced where Aamir Liaquat can be spotted singing the popular song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ for his newly wedded bride.

In the aforementioned video, Syeda Dania is dressed in a red outfit and the newlyweds sit hand in hand while Aamir sings the song.

Earlier, Dr Aamir Liaquat thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan who congratulated him over the phone for tying the knot for the third time.

Taking to Instagram, Liaquat made the announcement and shared a picture with his new bride and wrote, "Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honorable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn."