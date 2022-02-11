‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride
Share

PTI MNA and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recently tied the knot for the third time with Syeda Dania Shah. The announcement came after his second wife Tuba confirmed their divorce.

Hussain,49, has been posting videos of his 18-year-old wife Dania Shah on social media which invited a storm of hilarious memes flooding the social media.

Now, another video has surfaced where Aamir Liaquat can be spotted singing the popular song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ for his newly wedded bride.

In the aforementioned video, Syeda Dania is dressed in a red outfit and the newlyweds sit hand in hand while Aamir sings the song.

Earlier, Dr Aamir Liaquat thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan who congratulated him over the phone for tying the knot for the third time. 

Taking to Instagram, Liaquat made the announcement and shared a picture with his new bride and wrote, "Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honorable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn."

Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third ... 03:01 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

PTI MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
05:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Clothing brand ÉLAN lands in hot waters for ...
05:55 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum ...
12:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali sets temperature ...
12:17 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua reacts to ...
10:17 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best ...
11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride
06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr