Gold price plunges by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – Gold price decreased by Rs250 per tola to reach Rs125,300 per tola on Friday.
The price of 10 gram also dropped by Rs214 and it was traded at Rs107,425 today in the domestic market.
The value of precious yellow metal continues to shed as rupee strengthened after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $1 billion dollar loan tranche for Pakistan.
The international gold price decreased by $8 per ounce to $1,826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
Finance minister shares details of Pakistan’s ... 02:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday shared the details of the agreement under ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
- ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this ...08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Dr Aamir Liaquat's third marriage sparks meme fest on social media08:07 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Gold price plunges by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan07:22 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021