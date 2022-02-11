Gold price plunges by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price decreased by Rs250 per tola to reach Rs125,300 per tola on Friday.

The price of 10 gram also dropped by Rs214 and it was traded at Rs107,425 today in the domestic market.

The value of precious yellow metal continues to shed as rupee strengthened after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $1 billion dollar loan tranche for Pakistan.

The international gold price decreased by $8 per ounce to $1,826.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.