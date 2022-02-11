Dr Aamir Liaquat's third marriage sparks meme fest on social media
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat has got the population fixated on him after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.
Wreaking havoc on social media, 49-year-old televangelist and his 18-year-old bride Syeda Dania were among the top trending names on Twitter. The 49-year-old is infamous for his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment and this time was no exception either
Sparking a meme fest, the keyboard warriors and netizens made a plethora of hilarious Aamir Liaquat memes which continue to take the internet by storm and amuse the masses.
18 years Challenge ???????? pic.twitter.com/lZkzVPsNnP— Hassan Sheikh (@Sheikh_Chillii) February 10, 2022
Don't forget to watch ????#SyedaDaniaShah #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/jJUSTeoggr— Abubakar (@Itx_Abi99) February 10, 2022
Amir liaquat wedding invitation be like#amirliaquat#SyedaDaniaShah
NikahFebruary 11, 2022
Amir Liaqat's 4th wife going for a morning stroll with her mother#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/ur66NaYkZh— CuoRe Amoroso (@ataushshafi) February 10, 2022
#AmirLiaquat holding his wife just 18 years back.#SyedaDaniaShah pic.twitter.com/EEPNd0zknb— Shoaib Shahid (@ShoaibS43297137) February 11, 2022
When u order alim online ❤ and u get amir online ????#ShizaFiza #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/fiNLffZTFp— Muhammad Jamal Khan (@mjamalkhan46) February 10, 2022
Unmarried peeple approaching Amir Liaqat to seek advice on the matter!!!#SyedaDaniaShah#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/0bG17jfFg7— Abrar Ullah Khan (@imabrarkhan) February 10, 2022
#amirliaquat after every 6 months. pic.twitter.com/gDE4b95sNK— Teto Patiyaa ???????? (@Pola_620) February 10, 2022
Amir Liaqat To Singles Right Now????#SyedaDaniaShah#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/7mre7VjQR3— Dawoood Marri official (@realdawoodmarri) February 10, 2022
Earlier, Hussain announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him
Syeda Tuba finally revealed that she had filed for divorce from Hussain after months of speculation. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that the couple had been separated for 14 months.
