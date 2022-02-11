Dr Aamir Liaquat's third marriage sparks meme fest on social media

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat has got the population fixated on him after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.

Wreaking havoc on social media, 49-year-old televangelist and his 18-year-old bride Syeda Dania were among the top trending names on Twitter. The 49-year-old is infamous for his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment and this time was no exception either

Sparking a meme fest, the keyboard warriors and netizens made a plethora of hilarious Aamir Liaquat memes which continue to take the internet by storm and amuse the masses.

Earlier, Hussain announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him

Syeda Tuba finally revealed that she had filed for divorce from Hussain after months of speculation. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that the couple had been separated for 14 months.