Ahmed Ali Akbar shocks fans with new look at Osman Khalid Butt's birthday bash

Pakistani star Ahmed Ali Akbar rose to the pinnacle of fame after his exceptional performance in blockbuster drama serial Parizaad left the audience heaping praises.

This time around, the 36-year-old star was spotted at the birthday party of his friend and popular actor Osman Khalid Butt; and needless to say, his new look has left fans in frenzy.

Spotted in a new clean shave look, the handsome actor celebrated the birthday of his Ehd e Wafa co-star and close friend OB alongside Mariyam Nafees and other friends.

On the work front, Ahmed Ali Akbar was highly praised for his spectacular performance in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad.

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem, the hit drama's gripping plot and pleasing aesthetics garnered a huge fanbase.