This is Aamir Liaquat's fourth marriage, not third, says model Haniya Khan

KARACHI – Model Haniya Khan, who claims to be the third wife of famed TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has shared on a TV show her views about the PTI MNA who announced his third marriage to an 18-year-old girl this week.

A day earlier, Hussain took to Instagram and broke the news of his marriage to Syeda Dania Shah, who hails from southern Punjab and is said to be a TikToker. The news spread like a wildfire, drawing a mixed response from Pakistani social media users.

Amid an unstoppable debate on social media, Haniya Khan told morning show host Sidra Iqbal: “I am the third wife of Aamir Liaquat and now he married again for the fourth time.”

The model claimed that Hussain had been in a relationship with Dania long before their marriage.

Haniya said that Hussain lures middle-class and ambitious young girls with the promise of getting them work in the entertainment industry.

Responding to a question about Hussain’s reluctance in making his marriage to Haniya public, the model told the TV show host: “He asked me not to expose this relationship, but I had to do it for some reason.”

“It seems he [Aamir Liaquat] is in the habit of doing marriages,” she said.

Last year, Haniya levelled allegations against Hussain in a video message shared on social media.

Defending himself, Hussain stated that he had not tied the knot with Haniya.