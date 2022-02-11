This is Aamir Liaquat's fourth marriage, not third, says model Haniya Khan
09:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
This is Aamir Liaquat's fourth marriage, not third, says model Haniya Khan
KARACHI – Model Haniya Khan, who claims to be the third wife of famed TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has shared on a TV show her views about the PTI MNA who announced his third marriage to an 18-year-old girl this week.

A day earlier, Hussain took to Instagram and broke the news of his marriage to Syeda Dania Shah, who hails from southern Punjab and is said to be a TikToker. The news spread like a wildfire, drawing a mixed response from Pakistani social media users.

Amid an unstoppable debate on social media, Haniya Khan told morning show host Sidra Iqbal: “I am the third wife of Aamir Liaquat and now he married again for the fourth time.”

The model claimed that Hussain had been in a relationship with Dania long before their marriage.

Haniya said that Hussain lures middle-class and ambitious young girls with the promise of getting them work in the entertainment industry.

Responding to a question about Hussain’s reluctance in making his marriage to Haniya public, the model told the TV show host: “He asked me not to expose this relationship, but I had to do it for some reason.”

“It seems he [Aamir Liaquat] is in the habit of doing marriages,” she said.

Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third ...

PTI MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania ...

Last year, Haniya levelled allegations against Hussain in a video message shared on social media. 

Defending himself, Hussain stated that he had not tied the knot with Haniya. 

Haniya Khan goes live after Aamir Liaquat denies ...

There is no stopping Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain from being the unprecedented king of ratings and scandals this Ramadan ...

