‘Baarwan Khiladi’ – First trailer of Mahira Khan’s maiden production project released

KARACHI – The official trailer of Lollywood diva Mahira Khan’s debut production project, a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi, has been released on Friday.

The sports drama, produced by Khan’s Soul Fry Films along with Nina Kashif, will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5.

Singer Danyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry will make their acting debut from the drama while some big names including Sarmad Khoosat, Meer Yousuf and Khaqan Shahnawaz are also featured in it.

Mira Sethi and Kinza Hashmi and Saba Faisal are the lead female characters in the series.

Superstar Fawad Khan and cricketer Shoaib Malik have also made special appearance in Baarwan Khiladi.

Directed by Adnan Sarwar, the sports drama has been written by Shaid Dogar, Baarwan Khiladi.

Tapmad TV described the drama as, “A story about a small-town boy, Akbar, who loves cricket and has dreamt to play on a national level all his life. His passion leads to his selection in the country’s biggest cricket national league, Lahore Cricket League; upon his journey, he gets to experience it all – the fight against the unjust system, dirty politics, and bias in the industry”.