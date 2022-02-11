Pakistan’s visually impaired archers gear up for world championship this month

ISLAMABAD – A team of visually impaired Pakistani athletes will participate in the World Archery Para Championships 2022 later this month.

The international event is scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 19-27. It is organised by the World Archery every two years.

A training camp for the national visually impaired archers has been set up at a sports complex in Rawalpindi with basic equipment available. The national team will compete with teams of eight other countries.

Muhammad Ijaz, the head coach of the national team, is credited for professional blind archery in Pakistan. He was supported by former and current national-level archers in its efforts.

A member of the team told Arab News that they are largely bearing the expenses on their own, adding that some government departments had promised to support them.