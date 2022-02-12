Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 12 February 2022
09:08 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|175.8
|177.45
|Euro
|EUR
|199.6
|201.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|238.1
|240.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.75
|49.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.55
|47.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124.1
|125.6
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|387
|388.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.1
|140.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.7
|37.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.75
|97.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.85
|130.35
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another injured11:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ‘derogatory’ ...10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between humanitarian aid, ...10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Army chief visits Nagarparkar, spends day with troops09:51 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan reports 3,019 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to ...09:28 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat
09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this ...08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ – First trailer of Mahira Khan’s maiden ...07:46 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021