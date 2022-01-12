Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 12 January 2022
09:06 AM | 12 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 12, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|178
|179.2
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.2
|49.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.7
|47.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124.5
|126
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.5
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.55
|23.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.9
|17.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.65
|18.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.15
|161.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 January 202208:41 AM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Inspired by brave parents of a terminally-ill child, Pakistani ...12:15 AM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad's Monal restaurant sealed on court orders11:16 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- UN makes $5 billion funding appeal for Afghanistan as humanitarian ...10:40 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Mj Rodriguez become the first transwoman to win a Golden Globe Award
06:15 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Kinza Hashmi's new dance video goes viral05:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza claps back at Aiman Khan over makeup remarks05:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Sakina Samo criticised for boycotting 'The Crown' after Humayun ...04:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021