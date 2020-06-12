PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq tests positive for coronavirus
01:16 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s coronavirus test has returned positive on Friday as a number of parliamentarians are suffering from the pandemic.
According to media details, the PML-N leader has quarantined himself after contracting the virus at his residence.
Ayaz Sadiq frequently visited his constituency and was active in welfare works including distribution of ration among the needy.
Earlier on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for COVID-19.
