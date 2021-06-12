CJCSC calls on top Jordanian military brass, expresses desire to expand defence cooperation
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) in Amman, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations stated that ‘During the meeting, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and the prevailing regional environment.’

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

General Nadeem Raza expressed a desire that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Jordan.

On the other hand, Jordanian civil and military authorities lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

In recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations, the Chairman JCSC was awarded Jordan’s highest military award the ‘Order of Military Merit of the First Grade’ on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah-II, President of Jordan.

Gen. Nadeem also visited King Abdullah-II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) and witnessed a counter-terrorism exercise by JAF’s Special Forces Group.

