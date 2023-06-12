Pakistan decides to evacuate coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall

KARACHI – A powerful cyclone dubbed BIparjoy continues to move towards Pakistan while the government has decided to evacuate the residential areas.
Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the coming days it prompted action from authorities who ordered evacuation near the coastal areas of Sindh, including Badin and Thatta.
The strong cyclone is likely to hit between Karachi and Balochistan coastal area, with winds gusting up to 120-200km per hour, similar to a hurricane. As of June 12, the cyclone hovers at a distance of about 600km south of Pakistan’s largest metropolis.
PMD marked Biperjoy as a strong storm, saying it shows no signs of weakening. Met Office said Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are currently facing the highest risk.
As per the prediction, the cyclone will keep port city hot, with the mercury expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius.
In light of high waves, several roads leading to Seaview were closed to all kinds of traffic as the government warned citizens of unnecessary movement near the seaside.
Meanwhile, all state-run medical facilities are on high alert and Section 144 on going to the sea.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
