Pakistan decides to evacuate coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall

KARACHI – A powerful cyclone dubbed BIparjoy continues to move towards Pakistan while the government has decided to evacuate the residential areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the coming days it prompted action from authorities who ordered evacuation near the coastal areas of Sindh, including Badin and Thatta.

The strong cyclone is likely to hit between Karachi and Balochistan coastal area, with winds gusting up to 120-200km per hour, similar to a hurricane. As of June 12, the cyclone hovers at a distance of about 600km south of Pakistan’s largest metropolis.

PMD marked Biperjoy as a strong storm, saying it shows no signs of weakening. Met Office said Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are currently facing the highest risk.

As per the prediction, the cyclone will keep port city hot, with the mercury expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius.

In light of high waves, several roads leading to Seaview were closed to all kinds of traffic as the government warned citizens of unnecessary movement near the seaside.

Meanwhile, all state-run medical facilities are on high alert and Section 144 on going to the sea.