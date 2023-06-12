Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan decides to evacuate coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall

Web Desk 10:33 AM | 12 Jun, 2023
Pakistan decides to evacuate coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A powerful cyclone dubbed BIparjoy continues to move towards Pakistan while the government has decided to evacuate the residential areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the coming days it prompted action from authorities who ordered evacuation near the coastal areas of Sindh, including Badin and Thatta.

The strong cyclone is likely to hit between Karachi and Balochistan coastal area, with winds gusting up to 120-200km per hour, similar to a hurricane. As of June 12, the cyclone hovers at a distance of about 600km south of Pakistan’s largest metropolis.

PMD marked Biperjoy as a strong storm, saying it shows no signs of weakening. Met Office said Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are currently facing the highest risk.

As per the prediction, the cyclone will keep port city hot, with the mercury expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius.

In light of high waves, several roads leading to Seaview were closed to all kinds of traffic as the government warned citizens of unnecessary movement near the seaside.

Meanwhile, all state-run medical facilities are on high alert and Section 144 on going to the sea.

Authorities on alert as cyclone Biparjoy heading towards Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka as PCB's hybrid model is likely to be approved

09:15 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Solar panels to become much affordable as Pakistan announces major relief in Budget 2023–24

08:20 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Budget 2023-24: Mobile phone prices in Pakistan

03:14 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Pakistan wants strong ties with Russia, says Bilawal 

01:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz orders relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of KP

11:01 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Authorities on alert as cyclone Biparjoy heading towards Karachi

09:55 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PepsiCo Pakistan and Foodpanda join forces to enhance culinary ...

12:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 12, 2023

09:16 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.

Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.

Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.  

“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said. 

Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-12-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 12, 2023

Gold Rate Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: