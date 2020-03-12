Balochistan reports another polio case
09:37 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Share
QUETTA - The number of polio cases in the Balochistan province has reached to five after a new polio case has been surfaced in Zhob District.
According to media reports, a two years old boy was found positive for the disease in Zhob.
According to Balochistan Health Department, blood sample of two years old boy was sent for testing on February 26 and the result shows him as affected by polio virus.
- PSL-5: Karachi Kings to face Lahore Qalandars in 26th match today10:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
-
- Coronavirus fear: US decides to ban travel from Europe08:57 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Balloting for Govt Hajj scheme 2020 to be held today08:32 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Indian troops arrest over a dozen young Kashmiris in Pulwama11:56 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood director at center of #MeToo jailed for 23 years
10:53 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are ...01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy releases global series on 'Gender Justice'01:23 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas writes heartfelt note for bride-to-be Sajal Ali01:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019