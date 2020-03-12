Balochistan reports another polio case
QUETTA - The number of polio cases in the Balochistan province has reached to five after a new polio case has been surfaced in Zhob District.

According to media reports, a two years old boy was found positive for the disease in Zhob.

According to Balochistan Health Department, blood sample of two years old boy was sent for testing on February 26 and the result shows him as affected by polio virus.

