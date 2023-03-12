Noor Zafar Khan is a vision in white at beach

Beach life is the best life, and nobody else justifies this better than Pakistani actress Noor Zafar Khan. The 28-year-old diva has already welcomed summertime with a trip to the beach and is ready to soak up the sun with a breathtaking view amusing her. The beach babe is living her best life and social media users are obsessed.

Surrounded by warmth, water, and waves, the Mohabbat Karna Mana Hai star took to Instagram to share some scintillating clicks. Sat on a chair, the petite princess posed in a white midi dress, and wavy hair looking no less than an angel descended to Earth.

Mesmerizing over 2.6 million fans on Instagram, the Preet Na Kariyo Koi used her charisma to bewitch netizens with her ethereal beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

On the work front, Khan was praised for her acting skills in Kaise Huaye Benaam, Preet Na Kariyo Koi, Bharam, Chalawa, and Mein Aisi Kyun Hoon.