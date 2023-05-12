Search

Pakistan

Waqar Ahmed Chohan appointed NAB DG

05:31 PM | 12 May, 2023
Waqar Ahmed Chohan appointed NAB DG

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Waqar Ahmed Chohan has been appointed as director general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chohan, a grade 20 officer, is currently serving in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as director. His services have now been handed over to the anti-graft watchdog.

The government used to appoint a grade 21 officer at the post but Chohan has been picked for the post despite being a grade 20 officer due to his experience.

Reports said he has been appointed as DG of Rawalpindi chapter as his predecessor has been removed from the post days after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the graft case.

