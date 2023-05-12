Search

PTI protests: Pakistan minister says ban on internet to continue till arrest of all instigators

05:56 PM | 12 May, 2023
PTI protests: Pakistan minister says ban on internet to continue till arrest of all instigators
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday internet services will not be restored until all the elements involved in violent protests and arsenal attacks on houses during the protests staged by the PTI.

Talking to a news channel, the minister said the people who have come out, they make their planning on social media, adding that there was a need kept it under surveillance.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that it had not yet received any orders from the government to restore the mobile internet services.

The authority blocked mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 after protests erupted in various cities of the countries following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case.

During the protests, the PTI workers attacked military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, including the house of the Lahore Corps Commander.

The broadband internet service was suspended to control the spread of chaos, while access to major social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also been restricted.

In a statement, PTA said that mobile internet service across the country will remain suspended until further notice.

