Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan

Child Abuse is unfortunately widely prevalent in Pakistan. It tries to hide itself under the guise of religion but shockingly this issue runs rampant in Pakistani society.

The recent case of the eight-year-old Ilham repeatedly abused by his own father, illustrates a very crucial picture of the malady that plagues our society.

The little boy was brutally battered and electrocuted because unable to collect sufficient income in one day.

Children, between the ages of 6 to 17, are pushed to a part of worst forms of child labor, including commercial sexual exploitation, modern slavery and forced labor in brick kilns and agriculture.

Like many others, Wasim and Shaneira Akram are also protesting and raising their voice against the injustice faced by Ilham.

"In my book, the lowest form of life on this planet are those who hurt and torture children," the former cricketer Tweeted.

"This video is absolutely heart wrenching to watch. The one man who was meant to protect this little boy, became only thing he feared the most. I’m sick to my stomach," Wasim added.

Sharing the same sentiments, Shaniera posted: "Every child is a blessing from God. Those who abuse these innocent gifts of life, are the purest form of evil!"

