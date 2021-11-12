Pakistanis to get gas three times a day to cook food, says energy minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar Friday said that it will be ensured that citizens get gas three times a day to cook food amid fears of widened gas shortage in the winter season.

The minister revealed the government’s policy to tackle the shortage while addressing the Senate. He said the gas will be available at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner, rubbishing reports that the commodity would be available thrice a week.

He said talks with Russia on a gas pipeline are advancing as Azhar explained the government’s efforts to meet the growing needs of the country.

The energy minister shared that the country has secured 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the months of November and December.

Various parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the start of the winter seasons as the use of heaters and geysers has increased.