19 Afghan Checkposts captured by Pakistan as Taliban surrender amid crushing response

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Afghanistan witnessed a major military escalation as Pakistan Army launched a crushing counteroffensive after unprovoked firing from Afghan forces late Saturday night.

So far, 19 Afghan border posts have been captured, secured, and brought under Pakistan’s control, with national flag proudly hoisted at each location. Clips doing rounds online show charred remains of Afghan outposts, abandoned bunkers, and scattered weapons left behind by fleeing troops. One dramatic video appears to show an Afghan Taliban fighter surrendering to Pakistani soldiers.

Visual: Pakistan destorys Afghanistan outpost called Shaheedan Post at the Bramcha sector in Balochistan following Afghanistan's unprovoked aggression against Pakistan which Pakistan continues to befittingly respond to. https://t.co/SNYD6c1NSB pic.twitter.com/GczOw06vBJ — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) October 11, 2025

The confrontation started around 10 pm, when Afghan troops opened indiscriminate fire on Pakistani positions along the border, targeting Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Upper Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha in Balochistan. In response, Pakistan’s armed forces unleashed a powerful and coordinated retaliation, deploying artillery, tanks, and airpower, including drone strikes that devastated enemy sites across the frontier.

Paak-Afghan Clashes

Visual: Pakistan hits Afghanistan's Jandosar post in its retalitory strikes following Afghan Taliban govt's unprovoked miliotary aggression against Pakistan earlier this evening. https://t.co/BHxSRAs1e2 pic.twitter.com/uoZ6QL8Y6w — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) October 11, 2025

Sources confirm that Pakistan’s counterstrike hit multiple Taliban and ISIS strongholds, turning several Afghan posts into smoking ruins. In Kharlachi and Baramcha sectors, the Doran Meela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan, and Jandosar posts were completely destroyed.

A drone assault targeted Taliban’s Manojaba Camp No. 2 and its battalion headquarters, wiping out the site and inflicting heavy casualties. Security officials reported that dozens of Taliban and foreign militants were killed, while many others abandoned their positions and fled, leaving behind weapons and burnt-out shelters.

During same massive offensive, Pakistani forces also leveled the Khurcher Fort, a key base identified by intelligence as a Fitnatul Khawarij stronghold.

Afghan positions in Liew Band and Qila Abdullah sectors were also razed, while a border post in Kunar province, directly across from Bajaur, was reduced to rubble. The Turkmanzai Top and Afghan Turkmanzai camps were wiped out entirely, leaving the enemy’s defensive line in chaos.

Security officials said the Afghan side suffered significant casualties, with dozens of fighters killed and no organized resistance observed after Pakistan’s overwhelming counterattack. The army’s rapid and decisive action, sources said, neutralized key militant sanctuaries that had been used to launch cross-border raids.

As of now, Pakistan’s forces maintain full control over the 19 captured posts, while the situation along the border remains highly tense.