‘No War between peoples’: Pakistan clarifies military action against Afghan terror elements

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials clarified that recent military response along Pak-Afghan border should not be interpreted as a war between the peoples of the two countries.

According to security sources, the recent clashes were triggered by certain elements within the Afghan interim government, militant groups, including the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij, and their supporters, with some reports citing external influence, including India.

Officials said Pakistan’s counter-operations have been strictly limited to terrorist hideouts, training centers, and individuals directly or indirectly involved in cross-border aggression. “Our actions are not aimed at Afghan civilians or the general population,” a source said.

Authorities further noted that Pakistan Army and other security agencies are taking careful measures to avoid harm to uninvolved individuals, while reserving the right to respond effectively to any future acts of aggression or terrorism.

The sources stressed that the conflict does not reflect a fundamental disagreement between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan, but is targeted at those creating instability in the region under external patronage.

Officials concluded that restoring local peace will require addressing the issue with the correct parties and institutions and focusing solely on the responsible elements.