Pakistan repaid Rs5,000 billion debts during last 2 years

KARACHI – PM's Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday the government has repaid five thousand billion rupees debt during the last two years.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Shaikh said the government had to take tough decisions to restore the economy affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts are being made to provide investment friendly atmosphere in the country, he added.

Hafeez Shaikh said the government paid special attention on revival of downtrodden segments of the society and Ehsaas programme was launched to provide relief to people.