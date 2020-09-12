Pakistan repaid Rs5,000 billion debts during last 2 years
06:34 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Share
KARACHI – PM's Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday the government has repaid five thousand billion rupees debt during the last two years.
Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Shaikh said the government had to take tough decisions to restore the economy affected by coronavirus pandemic.
Efforts are being made to provide investment friendly atmosphere in the country, he added.
Hafeez Shaikh said the government paid special attention on revival of downtrodden segments of the society and Ehsaas programme was launched to provide relief to people.
- Motorway gang rape incident co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders ...01:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC12:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Causalities feared after two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s ...11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process ...10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in ...10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities criticise CCPO Lahore for victim blaming02:09 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020