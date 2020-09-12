Pakistan repaid Rs5,000 billion debts during last 2 years
Web Desk
06:34 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Pakistan repaid Rs5,000 billion debts during last 2 years
Share

KARACHI – PM's Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday the government has repaid five thousand billion rupees debt during the last two years.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Shaikh said the government had to take tough decisions to restore the economy affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts are being made to provide investment friendly atmosphere in the country, he added.

Hafeez Shaikh said the government paid special attention on revival of downtrodden segments of the society and Ehsaas programme was launched to provide relief to people.

More From This Category
Motorway gang rape incident co-accused ...
01:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, ...
10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi ...
10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz tests positive for ...
10:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Afghan Govt called for humanitarian ceasefire ...
09:36 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges ASEAN members to raise voice ...
09:01 AM | 13 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr