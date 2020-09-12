Waqar Younis' father dies in Lahore
06:59 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Waqar Younis' father dies in Lahore
LAHORE – Father of Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis died in Lahore on Saturday. He was admitted to a private hospital for two days. 

The Pakistan cricket team bowling coach, who was in Australia, has departed for Pakistan. 

Younis is likely to reach his home in Lahore by Sunday evening. 

Funeral prayers for the departed soul will be offered on September 14 after Zuhar prayers in Cavalary Ground.

