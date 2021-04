Australian HC Dr Geoffrey Shaw wishes Ramadan Mubarak to Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday conveyed his warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

"I send my warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan at the start of the holy month of Ramadan," Shaw said in his message.

"Ramadan is a time for friends and family and for charity and compassion. Let us take inspiration from the spirit of this month to practice self-discipline and compassion in the current challenging times and focus on keeping ourselves, our families, and those around us safe and healthy.

"This Ramadan, our thoughts will remain with all those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia, Pakistan, and across the world. I am proud that Australia is playing its part in helping Pakistan deal with the pandemic through our development assistance, which includes support to Ehsaas nutrition centers, provision of medical equipment, and helping women access essential health care."

Australia has contributed $80 million to the COVAX Facility, a global initiative to share vaccines equitably across the world.

"I hope our contribution through COVAX will help Pakistan deliver life-saving vaccines to the vulnerable.

"Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 80,000 Pakistanis. Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Australia and Pakistan.

"To Pakistanis here, and back home in Australia, Ramadan Mubarak," his message read.