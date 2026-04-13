PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to field first against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI – In the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League Season 11, Multan Sultans won the toss against Peshawar Zalmi and opted to field first.

The match is being played at the National Stadium Karachi, where Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner won the toss and invited Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam to bat first.

It is worth noting that both teams have played five matches each in PSL 11 so far. Both sides have faced one defeat each and secured four victories.

On the points table, Peshawar Zalmi are placed first, while Multan Sultans are second.