Pakistan confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Madinah Governor Prince Faisal Bin Salman

JEDDAH – The federal government has conferred a prestigious civil award, Hilal-e-Pakistan, on Madinah Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz in recognition of his services for the South Asian country.
The award was presented to Prince Faisal by Ahmad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a ceremony held at the Governor office in the holy city of Madinah.
He has remained actively involved with various charities and development organizations including Sultana Foundation in Pakistan. Since 1990, more than 120,000 students have graduated from the schools operated by this foundation.
As governor of Madina, Prince Faisal has played an instrumental role in facilitation of Pakistani workforce employed in the Kingdom. Due to his active support, Pakistanis have received efficient and effective service delivery from the Government of Saudi Arabia for early processing of their death compensation claims, end-of-service benefits, fine waivers for prisoners and other labor rights of Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom.
In his remarks at the award ceremony, Ambassador Ahmad said that this award is reflection of the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and their continued cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. People of Islamic Republic of Pakistan hold great reverence towards the Royal family and custodians of Holy sites. Prince Faisal Bin Salman, thanked people of Pakistan for this award and said that our brotherly relations rooted in historical, cultural and religious bonds have stood the test of times and we cherish this relationship at all levels.
