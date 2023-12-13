PSL 9: Shan Masood named as Karachi Kings captain

KARACHI – Karachi Kings have picked Shan Masood as captain for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9)

Kings owner Salman Iqbal made the announcement before the start of the player draft 2024 for the domestic cricket tournament. Newly-appointed head coach Phil Simmons was also present on the occasion.

Shan Masood has replaced Imad Wasim, who had won Karachi Kings the PSL trophy. He joined the Kings under a trade deal with the Multan Sultans.

Earlier this week, Karachi Kings appointed the former West Indies allrounder Phil Simmons as their head coach.

Simmons took over from the former South Africa allrounder Johan Botha, who coached Kings to a second-from-bottom finish, with three wins from 10 games, in PSL 2023.