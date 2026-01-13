Icc Announces Match Officials Panel For Under 19 World Cup

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the panel of match officials for the Under-19 World Cup.

To ensure transparent and fair supervision of the matches, 17 umpires and four match referees will officiate during the initial phase of the tournament. The announced panel includes Pakistan’s Faisal Afridi, who will represent the country at the international level.

According to ICC officials, match officials for the Super Six stage and knockout matches will be announced at a later stage. Officials for the later rounds will be selected on the basis of performance and experience.

The Under-19 World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia, where young cricketers from around the world will showcase their talent.

The ICC said that preparations in both Zimbabwe and Namibia are in their final stages to ensure the successful hosting of the tournament.

Alongside young players, the professional performance of match officials will also play a key role in the success of the tournament.