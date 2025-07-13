Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal to PKR – 13 July

KARACHI – The latest exchange rates issued for major foreign currencies shows overall stability in US Dollar while other major global currencies, including Euro and British Pound moved up in open market.

As per updated rates, US Dollar is being bought at Rs287.10 and sold at Rs287.60, showing steady position with minimal fluctuation. Euro is trading higher, with buying rate of Rs335.60 and selling rate of Rs339.10, reflecting continued confidence in European currency.

UK Pound Sterling remains one of strongest foreign currencies, being bought at Rs390.10 and sold at Rs394.10 while UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal are trading at Rs78.30 for buying and Rs79.00 selling for the Dirham, and Rs76.60 buying and Rs77.20 selling.

Canadian Dollar: Buying at Rs210.10, selling at Rs215.10. Australian Dollar: Buying at Rs187.60, selling at Rs192.60 Chinese Yuan: Buying at Rs39.19, selling at Rs39.59.